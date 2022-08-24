Daniel Jones, Giants handed huge Sterling Shepard boost right before devastating setback to young WR

The New York Giants got a big boost ahead of the regular season. Sterling Shepard is finally back in action after tearing his Achilles in Week 15 last season.

Shepard was active from the physically unable to perform list, allowing him to play in the beginning of the season if he is able to. The 29-year-old wide receiver will be brought along slowly, as head coach Brian Daboll said, as the season approaches.

Sterling Shepard looking good out here #Giants pic.twitter.com/zpR8VKP6tN — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2022

Shepard’s return to practice is a great sign for the Giants. The veteran has been productive over the course of his career but only played seven games last season, recording 366 receiving yards, 36 receptions and one touchdown. His production will be needed badly as New York looks to put together a dependable offense.

Sterling Shepard being clear from the PUP list is good timing for the Giants since they may be without another one of their key wide receivers, Collin Johnson. The 25-year-old Johnson is being carted off the practice field after suffering what reporters are suggesting is a lower leg injury. It is a brutal development for a youngster that was starting to emerge as a key player.

New York getting Shepard back alongside Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson will be key for Daniel Jones. The young quarterback is still trying to prove his worth to the Giants. Getting back the receiver he has the most experience with will be very helpful as he looks to make it extra clear that he should be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Giants announced later that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles tendon.