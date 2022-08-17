The New York Giants made waves when they decided not to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to his fifth year option this offseason. That left many to wonder on if the days were numbered for Jones in New York. As Giants camp continued, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had reportedly been looking pretty good.

According to ESPN NFL Nation Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked whether Taylor’s snaps with the first-team offense will be related to the play of Jones. He left little doubt as to the franchise’s stance on the quarterback situation.

Brian Daboll asked if Tyrod Taylor will eventually get some 1st-team snaps. Says probably at some point. But goes out of his way to say he has 100% confidence in starter Daniel Jones. Will Tyron’s snaps be a reflection on how DJ has played? “Absolutely not.” Clear Jones is QB1. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 16, 2022

“Absolutely not,” Daboll said. He reportedly spoke in detail in the confidence the Giants have in Jones as their quarterback.

New York drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Thus far, he has failed to live up to expectations. After a rookie season that saw him throw 24 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, Jones has thrown a total of 21 touchdowns to 17 picks the last two years combined. The most yards he has thrown for in a season is 3,027, also his rookie year.

Part of the reason for his lack of success has been injuries. The Giants signal caller has missed eight games over the last two years due to injury. It also doesn’t help that the talent around him has also been banged up. Saquon Barkley hasn’t been healthy the last few years. The Giants receivers have been a mash unit. The defense is perennially banged up.

It sounds like Daboll and the Giants coaching staff are behind Jones. But if he struggles again, we’ll see how long that lasts.