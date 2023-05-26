Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets took much of the shine off of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. But even if Rodgers is stealing all the New York limelight with the Jets, Jones is content with his status on the Giants.

Despite the Giants making a deep playoff run last season, all the New York media wants to talk about is the Jets trade for Rodgers. Jones understands the excitement, but is more concerned about leading the Giants back to the postseason, via Steve Serby of The New York Post.

“I’m not worried about that,” Jones said about his stardom compared to Rodgers. “Just focused on what we’re doing here.”

Even if the media doesn’t appreciate Jones, the Giants certainly do. New York handed the quarterback a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason. After leading the team to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In their run to the Divisional Round, Jones and the Giants went 9-7-1. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The yardage was a career-high while his interceptions were a career-low. Jones even added a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns as a rusher.

Still, Jones’ breakout season didn’t earn him a Pro Bowl nomination. Aaron Rodgers has 10 of those over his career. He also is a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion. The Jets wanted to make a splash and landed a big fish in Rodgers. It makes sense for the media to be salivating over Rodgers wearing Green.

However, Daniel Jones knows the Giants potential. They lasted longer in the playoffs than most people expected. Even if it comes under the radar, Jones is ready to prove the Giants are a team that shouldn’t be forgotten. Even if Rodgers plays in the same stadium.