The New York Giants completed a few moves at the 2023 NFL Draft to bolster the Daniel Jones-led offense. For one, the Giants drafted former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round.

The Giants traded a pair of picks to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire the No. 73 overall selection in the NFL Draft. Hyatt then became the 10th wideout to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Hyatt noted during his introductory press conference with the Giants that Jones reached out to him after the team picked him in the third round.

“Definitely, especially when you have QB1 texting you saying, ‘Are you ready?'” Hyatt said. “I’m ready. I’ve been ready my whole life. Like I said, I’m going to be an asset for him. That’s what I want to be.

“I want to be a player where you can trust, somebody who is going to be a professional and somebody who is going to get open for him consistently, and that’s what I’m going to do for him.”

Hyatt is coming off a three-year run at Tennessee. He orchestrated a breakout campaign in the 2022 season, as he led all wideouts in the SEC in multiple stats, from receiving yards (1,267) to touchdown catches (15). He bolstered his NFL Draft stock in the Volunteers’ home win over the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, hauling in six receptions for 207 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

While Hyatt won last season’s Fred Biletnikoff Award and also earned first-team All-American honors, he still slid into the third round. Nonetheless, Hyatt believes that he is the “best receiver in the draft.”

“There are a lot of good receivers in this draft, a lot of friends I’ve made over time, just combine prep and pro day prep, but I’m very confident in myself and where my game is,” Hyatt said. “I really believe I’m the best receiver in the draft. It doesn’t matter where I was slotted at.”

In the big picture, the former Tennessee standout is set to join a Giants wide receiver corps that features the likes of Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton.