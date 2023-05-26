Aaron Rodgers couldn’t have sounded less concerned about his recent calf injury when the New York Jets quarterback was told how fans and some members of the media were reacting to him missing voluntary OTA workouts this week.

Speaking on Mad Dog Radio, Rodgers advised host Adam Schein, “Tell them all to just relax a little bit.”

A message from #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) to all the people overreacting about the calf injury including @Espngreeny, ‘just relax a little bit’ 🤣 ‘I had a little stiffness, a little tightness’ + ‘Its nothing’ 🎙 Rise & Schein w/ @AdamSchein #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/qDoB81XzII — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 25, 2023

The calm and cool manner Rodgers delivered the injury update invoked memories of how he told Green Bay Packers fans to “relax” after beginning the 2014 season with a 1-2 record.

“Five letters here just for everybody out there in Packerland: R-E-L-A-X,” Rodgers said at the time.

It should be noted that Green Bay finished 2014 first in the NFC North with a 12-4 record and advanced to the NFC Championship game, when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks 28-22 in overtime.

But Jets Nation is more antsy and nervous than Cheeseheads. So, even a slight calf strain during OTA’s sustained by the franchise savior is cause for major alarm.

Of course, expecting the worst comes with being a Jets fan since they haven’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons nor the Super Bowl since 1969.

“I had a little stiffness, a little tightness, so I decided it wasn’t worth it to push it,” Rodgers explained. “I’ll be back out there pretty soon. … It’s a nothing deal.”

Aaron Rodgers displays his “Cali-vibe” with Jets

All of that was said in typical Rodgers monotone. It’s why Jets cornerback DJ Reed said Rodgers has “Cali-vibe” earlier in the week, referring to the quarterback’s California roots.

That minor calf issue won’t stop Rodgers from attending a Taylor Swift concert this weekend at MetLife Stadium. Nor from practicing next week, keeping in mind that training camp is still two months away and Week 1 another six weeks after that.

R-E-L-A-X.