New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been quite active in bolstering the Daniel Jones-led offense in the offseason. Among such moves that he has completed, he brought in Jalin Hyatt and Darren Waller.

Schoen pulled off trades to haul in the two. He traded two picks to the Los Angeles Rams to acquire the No. 73 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hyatt then became the 10th wideout to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Hyatt took part in the Giants’ rookie minicamp schedule, and he has been a regular at their OTAs. The former Tennessee standout left a strong first impression on multiple Giants wide receivers, including Darius Slayton.

“And Hyatt obviously could fly,” Slayton said during a press conference at the Giants’ OTAs. “I could fly. You turn on the film, it's a whole lot of flying. I mean, it's fun to watch, fun to play with guys like that. … I hate to say speed, but he's fast.

“Like I said, he can play. You can see the talent. Not just his speed. He has a little viral video of him telling the coach he can route run and stuff. I think he does route run well. He catches the ball well. I think just all the way around he's a very talented player.”

The Giants acquired Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in March in exchange for a third-round pick. As with Hyatt, Slayton has been left quite impressed with the veteran tight end.

“I kind of like try to stand away from him,” Slayton said. “You get a picture too close; it's Slay is really small. So don't get too close. But he's impressive. I kind of just was telling someone, he's like what it looks like. Somebody asks what's an NFL tight end, you just point to Darren Waller; big, fast, can catch it. He's been a great addition to our team.”

Waller featured in five seasons with the Raiders, where he tallied 286 receptions and 17 touchdown catches. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in the 2020 campaign.

The Giants’ OTAs schedule will continue on June 6.