Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez

The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision.

Martinez is coming off of a 2021 campaign where a torn ACL injury suffered in Week 3 cut his season short. He made a full recovery from the ailment earlier this year, and he then went on to feature in the Giants’ preseason schedule. The sixth-year linebacker was slated to be a regular starter for the Giants this year, but he is now looking for a new home in the NFL after hitting free agency.

Much has been speculated as to just why Martinez was released by the Giants, including the notion that he simply was not a good fit in defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s scheme. However, Martindale shut down such talk during a press conference on Wednesday.

“No one said he wasn’t a good fit for our defense; I’m just going to go with what (Head Coach) Brian (Daboll) said,” Martindale said. “There’s tough personnel decisions that have to be made when you’re building a roster, and I think he and (General Manager) Joe (Schoen) have done a great job.

“I’m really excited about the guys we have in the room and wish Blake nothing but the best.”

For now, the Giants will call upon the likes of Tae Crowder and Micah McFadden to rise to the occasion in the 2022 campaign. They will kick off their regular season schedule with a road matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.