Brian Daboll did not waste time in delivering a win for the New York Giants, as he steered his team to one Sunday when they beat the Tennessee Titans on the road, 21-20. It took a gutsy call from Daboll for the Giants to upset the Titans in Tennessee. Instead of taking the conservative route after pulling to within one late in the game with a Daniel Jones’ one-yard touchdown find to Chris Myarick, Daboll instructed his men to go for two. That decision paid huge dividends for the Giants and earned praise not only from the team’s fans but from its former players, including legends Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, and Victor Cruz.

1-0!!!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 11, 2022

This the fire I’ve been wanting to see for a long time. Man.. I lost my damn voice screaming at this tv. @Giants — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) September 11, 2022

My reaction says it all! Let’s go @Giants!!! That’s how you battle and never give up!!!!! 1-0 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/j0NFkwlEck — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 12, 2022

It’s been a while since the Giants last made the playoffs, and that was way back in 2016. Since then, not only have they failed to reach the postseason, but they also have not mustered a winning record in the years that followed. Last season, the Giants went 4-13, forcing them to fire head coach Joe Judge and subsequently hire Brian Daboll, who served as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

New York is hoping that Daboll will be the one who would unlock whatever there is left to unlock in the potential of Daniel Jones. While Jones did not have an especially scintillating performance against the Titans, passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 17-of-21 completions, he at least now has that winning feeling to help his confidence going into Week 2’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers at home.