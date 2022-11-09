By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published 21 hours ago

Updated 1 hour ago

San Francisco Giants fans buckle up, as Farhan Zaidi recently hinted that the team will fully pursue Aaron Judge. Zaidi revealed that no player is out of San Francisco’s reach financially in free agency, per Alex Pavlovic.

“From a financial standpoint nobody is out of our capability” Zaidi said. “It’s about mutual interest and how we put together the best possible team.”

MLB insider Bob Nightengale also wrote on Twitter that “SFGiants love Bay Area guys.” Judge is from the area and the Giants are clearly willing to pay him.

The Yankees still feel confident that Aaron Judge will stay in New York. But the slugger is going to draw plenty of interest all around the league. In the end, there will be a handful of teams capable of offering Judge what he deserves in free agency. The Giants and Yankees will likely be joined by the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers in an Aaron Judge pursuit.

However, San Francisco has been linked to Judge for quite some time. The prospect of returning home may ultimately entice him to sign with the Giants. San Francisco has a bigger ballpark than Yankee Stadium which may take a few home runs away from Judge. Nevertheless, he features immense power and won’t be intimated by Oracle Park.

Farhan Zaidi’s comments on free agency will excite Giants fans. And the Giants will be active on the free agent market whether they sign Judge or not.

But they would seemingly love to sign Aaron Judge this offseason.