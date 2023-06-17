Well, ain't this something. The San Francisco Giants won against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-inning slugfest, but that wasn't the most absurd thing to happen in the game. That incident happened at the bottom of the 11th inning. With the Dodgers trailing by two runs, NL MVP contender Mookie Betts came up to the plate. Eventually, Betts hit a seemingly routine infield pop-up… until this insanity happened.

Okay, let's break what happened down if you're still confused. On a routine fly-out, Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt failed to catch the ball. Then, relief pitcher Jakob Junis made a bad throw to first base, prompting Betts to turn the corner and sprint towards third. However… the Dodgers' third base coach already signaled for the third base runner, Michael Busch, to stop. As a result, Busch was forced to run in order to avoid a double play, and was eventually tagged out in a run-down.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you can't believe that that just happened, well, so does Giants manager Gabe Kapler. This is what he had to say about this… insanity after securing the win, per ESPN.

“I had to go watch the replay of it like three or four times, it was such a strange play,” he said. “One of the stranger ones I've been a part of. I don't know what to say about it. It was so weird.”

It's not every day that you see a base runner get called out on a two-error play by the defense, but that's exactly what happened. With the Giants trying to chase the Dodgers in the standings, they'll take any win they can get.