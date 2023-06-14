An MLB panel of expert voters were polled about the National League MVP race halfway through June, and three Los Angeles Dodgers players were named in contention for the prestigious award.

2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman received the second most votes as he vies for his second honor, followed by Mookie Betts in fifth place. Betts was the former AL MVP in 2018, but has never won in the NL after coming across the divide four years ago.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. received 42 of 47 first place votes from MLB.com experts, a testament to the incredible year he is having.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas see it pretty similar to the voting panel, when comparing the current selections on FanDuel Sportsbook. Ronald Acuña Jr. is leading the pack at -105 odds, followed in second by Freddie Freeman at +400. Mookie Betts is directly behind him at +850 to win the award.

Both players are squarely in the mix as the summer stretch of the season gets underway. J.D. Martinez also received votes from the panel, but was not listed among the top players with odds on Fanduel.

While passing Acuña will be a tough task to accomplish, there are still three months to build stats and carry teams through the standings. A lot can change in a long season with injuries and hot streaks, but these three guys have built the foundation for a potential MVP.

The Dodgers open a six game homestand tonight, hosting the Chicago White Sox followed by division rival San Francisco Giants this weekend.