Gabe Kapler gets real on harsh reality behind Giants’ downward spiral

The San Francisco Giants are not in a very good place right now. Even manager Gabe Kapler could not help but agree with this notion following his team’s seventh straight loss on Wednesday.

Injuries have played a major role in the Giants’ current slump. Both Joey Bart and Brandon Belt are currently out of commission. At the same time, Evan Longoria and Austin Slater are far from a hundred percent. Not to mention the recent decline in performance for a handful of other players on the roster. Kapler admitted that all these issues have led to the Giants finding themselves in a deep hole (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports):

“We’ve talked about the cascading effect of one issue and we’ve seen the evidence of that throughout the season,” Kapler said. “In today’s game, we have a number of occasions where it would have been optimal to have one of our guys healthy to be able to make multiple moves or several of our guys healthy to make multiple moves. We weren’t in that position. “Those don’t always guarantee that the outcome you want is going to happen. It doesn’t mean that it leads to base hits or runs scored, but that’s sort of who we are as a team and we just haven’t been able to do that. But we also pride ourselves on being able to perform in suboptimal situations and we haven’t been able to do that successfully, so that’s just something that we have to keep grinding towards.”

The hurting Giants didn’t do themselves any favors on Wednesday. They had a real opportunity to get themselves out of their current rut against veteran reliever Josh Hader and the San Diego Padres, but in the end, San Francisco just couldn’t get over the hump. Hader got through the ninth for his first save as a Padre, and it cost the Giants another loss, 5-4.

Gabe Kapler has remained optimistic throughout his team’s current slump, and he has praised his players for fighting through their struggles (and injuries). Nevertheless, it is clear that the Giants are in a deep, deep hole right now, and sadly, it just doesn’t feel like there are brighter days ahead in the near future.