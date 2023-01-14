After a 17-game season, it is expected that all NFL teams will carry a series of injuries as they go into the postseason. That is not the case for the upstart New York Giants (9-7-1), who go into their Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings (13-4)without a single name on the injury list.

The Giants had battled injuries throughout the season, and some of the more prominent that had missed time included DL Leonard Williams (neck), S Xavier McKinnie (fingers) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee). All three of those players are good to go at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Giants and Vikings met in Week 16 on the Vikings home turf, and Minnesota pulled out a last-second 27-24 victory when Greg Joseph kicked a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

While the game was basically a back-and-forth affair for 60 minutes, the Giants were burned badly by All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Jefferson, the league’s leading receiver, caught 12 passes for 133 yards and 1 touchdown, while Hockenson caught 13 passes for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jackson was unable to play in that game, but his return in this game could help the New York defense contain Jefferson’s productivity.

Jackson was a first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017. The 5-10, 185-pound Jackson is in his second year with the New York Giants, and he had 7 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries before being forced out of action with a knee injury on a punt return against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.