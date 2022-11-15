Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joc Pederson accepted the San Francisco Giants’ qualifying offer, per Mark Feinsand. Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept the QO from their respective teams, as Perez recently accepted his from the Texas Rangers.

Pederson offers mammoth power from the left-side of the plate. He enjoyed a superb 2022 campaign, making his 2nd career All-Star team. Pederson finished the season with slash line of .274/.353/.521 to go along with an .874 OPS and 23 home runs. His bat was crucial for the Giants’ lineup this past season.

Joc Pederson, who previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves, had been limited to platoon roles at times during his career. However, he was able to carve out an everyday role in San Francisco and ultimately played in 134 games for the Giants. San Francisco’s offense struggled at times in 2022, so they likely don’t mind Pederson taking the QO.

The Giants have lofty aspirations for the offseason. They have been linked to superstars such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and others. But signing 1 or 2 superstars will not automatically turn a team into a World Series contender. Building a strong foundation of core players around those stars is the key to success. And Joc Pederson certainly profiles as an impressive foundation building role player.

San Francisco is going to be one of the most interesting teams to follow as MLB free agency rolls on. If the Giants play their cards right, they will be in store for a special 2023 campaign.