Published November 15, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers are looking to be big players in free agency again. After landing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, they’re looking to bring in Jacob deGrom. In one of the more important moves of their offseason, they retained Martin Perez, the pitcher that will be his steller no. 2 option if he chooses to join Texas.

“Martin Perez IS accepting the Rangers [qualifying offer], per source. So his salary jumps from $4.5 million to $19.65 mil. He’s back with Texas with a nice raise,” writes Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Perez earned his big payday after a career year with the Rangers.

Perez returned to the Rangers after a seven-year stint with the club that ended in 2018. The 31-year-old posted a career-best 2.89 ERA this season to be named to his first All-Star team. He pitched a complete game shutout against the Houston Astros, continued to increase his strikeout percentage with a career-best 20.6 percent and did a great job missing barrels while relying mostly on his sinker, cutter and changeup.

The Rangers are looking into deGrom, who is interested in joining them as they look to put together a winning club. After winning only 68 games, Texas needs to make a lof of upgrades. One of which is in the ptiching department, so locking down Perez to a new deal should only help them in their pursiut of the Cy Young Award winner. Regardless of whether they succeed on that front, having Perez back is great news for the Rangers.