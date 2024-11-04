The San Francisco Giants have a new franchise cornerstone in Matt Chapman. The third baseman signed a deal to join San Francisco and inked a long-term deal to remain in the Bay. Chapman is one of the best defensive third basemen in the league, with four Gold Gloves to his name. He added a fifth Gold Glove on Sunday, making Giants franchise history in the process.

MLB.com's Sarah Langs added some context to the award. “Matt Chapman is the 3rd Giants player to win Gold Glove at 3B, joining Matt Williams (3x – 1991, ‘93-94) and Jim Davenport (1962).”

Chapman started his career with the Oakland Athletics, where he won three Gold Gloves and posted two seasons with a WAR over 7. The Athletics began their teardown by dealing Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he picked up another Gold Glove. They let him walk in free agency and he went back to Northern California to join the Giants.

Chapman signed a three-year deal with opt-outs after the first two years. The connection was perfect immediately and both sides decided they wanted to continue the relationship. A five-year, $151 million deal was signed and the rewards are being seen immediately. Chapman was part of a Giants team that turned it around down the stretch and wants to join the National League pennant conversation.

Giants will build a solid core around Matt Chapman

The Giants should do what their former neighbors could not and build around Matt Chapman. He possesses every ability a team could want out of a franchise third-baseman. He hits for power, hits for contact, and plays a spectacular third base. The numbers back it up, as he has posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in each of his MLB seasons.

Outside of Chapman, ace Logan Webb, and outfielder Jung-hoo Lee, the Giants do not have many long contracts. While they traditionally have a higher payroll, that does not mean they are going to chase after the biggest free agents this season. Juan Soto is likely to stay on the East Coast and Corbin Burnes has been connected to the Orioles and Mets.

One of the stars of the Giants' 2024 season was Tyler Fitzgerald. The 27-year-old shortstop posted a .831 OPS in 96 games during his first extended MLB action. He is still under team control and provides youth to their lineup. Adding role players around the edges is going to be key for the Giants moving forward.

They enter this season with an entirely new front office. Legendary catcher Buster Posey is the President of Baseball Operations and Zack Minasian is the General Manager.