The San Francisco Giants have a new front office looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. A bright spot was Matt Chapman, who signed a long-term extension during his first year in San Francisco. He won another Gold Glove at third base, his fifth in seven seasons. The Giants need a shortstop and may get Ha-Seong Kim in free agency. But he won't be ready for opening day. Chapman is willing to save the day, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“One problem for the San Francisco Giants if they sign free agent Ha-Seong Kim is that they would remain without a shortstop until Kim recovered from shoulder surgery,” Rosenthal reported.

“Enter Matt Chapman. The Giants third baseman has told club officials he would be willing to move to short until Kim returned, one of numerous scenarios club officials are considering as they seek creative ways to reshape their roster, according to sources briefed on their discussions.”

Kim tore the labrum in his right shoulder in August and could return by May, so it would not be a long stint at shortstop. While the Giants need a shortstop, they could piece it together for a month because of a young rookie.

Giants have a budding star in Tyler Fitzgerald

Tyler Fitzgerald was one of the best stories in baseball last season. He was a rookie who played all over the diamond and dominated at the plate, posting a 136 OPS+ in 96 games. He played 71 of those games at shortstop, so it would not be the worst idea to slide him back there. But he could be used to fill many of their other holes.

Rosenthal floated Fitzgerald's name as an option to replace Chapman at third in this scenario. He could also be used at second base, with Thairo Estrada likely leaving, and left field while moving Michael Conforto to designated hitter. Fitzgerald's versatility is his best trait and it could help the Giants next season.

Kim is a great fit for the Giants as a free-agency signing. The 29-year-old had a solid season for the Padres before getting hurt. While he is not the best shortstop available, he will sign for less money than Willy Adames. The Giants are trying to slash payroll from last year, which is only possible with signings like Kim.

The Athletic projects his contract at one year, $10 million with performance incentives. If the Giants can get him on that deal, figuring out shortstop for a month would be worth it.