The San Francisco Giants won't be finding their way into the postseason this year, but there are a couple reasons to believe that there are better days ahead for the team. One of the main ones is the fact that the team managed to lock up star third baseman Matt Chapman on a six-year, $151 million contract extension earlier this month, and it sounds like one of their former players in Buster Posey played a big role in convincing him to stay in town.

Posey played his entire career in the MLB with the Giants, and ended up becoming a minority owner with the team after he retired. It was reported that Posey played a big role in convincing Chapman to extend his contract with San Francisco, and he managed to do that by telling the third baseman that the front office was committed to spending big this offseason in an effort to build around him.

“While Giants minority owner Buster Posey met privately with third baseman Matt Chapman the day before signing his six-year, $151 million contract, it had little to do with contract negotiations but everything to do about answering Chapman’s questions about the future of the franchise. Posey assured him that the Giants plan to spend, and spend big, turning the organization around as quickly as possible.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Buster Posey, Giants committed to building around Matt Chapman

Several things have gone wrong for the Giants this season, but Chapman has put up some strong numbers in his first season with the team (.249 BA, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 15 SB, .789 OPS), which made extending him such a big win for the team. However, he wasn't just going to blindly commit his future to the team, which required Posey to come in and reassure him that San Fran has big plans for their future.

It's interesting to see Posey taking on such a big role in the Giants front office, and without him, it's fair to wonder if Chapman would have put pen to paper on his new deal. Now that he has, though, it's clear that San Fran has some work to do over the next few months in order to put together a playoff contender and make their new franchise star happy.