The San Diego Padres will be roaring back into the playoffs following a dissatisfying 2023 season, but they are not going to be at full strength. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is done for the remainder of 2024, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

The Gold Glover has been out of action for over a month with shoulder inflammation. He recently ramped up his fielding activities but is clearly not in condition to press ahead at this time.