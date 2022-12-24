By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

On Friday night, Minnesota police reported that a shooting incident took place inside the Mall of America. The incident stemmed from a disagreement between two groups. One person, a 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The day after the incident, it was reported that some New York Giants players were inside the Mall of America during the shooting, per ESPN.

“Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ executive vice president of communications, told The Associated Press that the team was staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall and that some players were in the mall at the time of the shooting. “Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon told the AP on Friday night.”

The Giants are currently in Minnesota for their upcoming game against the Vikings in Week 16, which has massive playoff implications. New York is currently gunning for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, and are locked in a tight race with a couple of teams. Minnesota, on the other hand, has the NFC North locked up, and are now jockeying for positioning.

Thankfully, all of the Giants players that were inside the Mall of America during the shooting were accounted for. The incident happened at around 7:50 pm, during mall hours. The players and staff were likely just looking to unwind and relax before a critical game for their season. Unfortunately, they were caught up in a dangerous situation.

The Mall of America is expected to reopen after this incident. However, the store in which the shooting took place is going to be closed.