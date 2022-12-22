By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The New York Giants could secure a spot in the playoffs as soon as Week 16.

The Giants have three different playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16, and in all of them, they would at the least need to pick up a road win against the Minnesota Vikings. For one, a victory for the Giants over the Vikings coupled with losses from the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions on Saturday would officially clinch them a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been part of plenty of highs and lows since joining the organization, and for now, he is simply taking it a game at a time as the team is on the doorstep of punching its ticket to the playoffs.

“One, because I kind of just try to live in the moment and then knowing me, knowing how I think – God willing everything goes right and we do capitalize the playoffs it’s just like; the goal is to make it to the playoffs, but it’s not like you won the Super Bowl,” Barkley said during a press conference ahead of Week 16.

“It just gives you a chance to compete for that. That’s how I look at it. That’s the goal, you want to accomplish that to give yourself a chance to do that. I’ll have fun, be happy with my teammates. Obviously, it’s a great accomplishment but it’s not the grandaddy of them all.”

The Giants underwent plenty of changes in the offseason, and in the big picture, Barkley is much pleased to see it all continue to come together for the team in the first season of the Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen era.

“Yeah, I feel like this is something we can do for a very long time,” Barkley said. “We have a lot of great talent in this locker room. I think Joe (Schoen) and all those guys upstairs, and Dabs (Brian Daboll) have done a tremendous job for us and put us in positions and created a roster that can go out there and win games. I feel like the future is bright, but you can’t really get too caught up in the future. You’ve got to live in the moment. You’ve got to live in the now. We’ve got a great opportunity now.

“We’ve got to capitalize on that.”

The Giants currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture with an 8-5-1 record.