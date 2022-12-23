By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Giants (8-5-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) on Saturday afternoon. Action kicks off at 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Vikings prediction and pick.

New York has won just one of their last five games after defeating Washington on Sunday Night Football. The Giants are the sixth seed in the NFC and hold a one-game lead in the Wild Card. New York is 10-4 against the spread while 62% of their games have gone under.

Minnesota has won three of their last four games after mounting the largest comeback in NFL history last week. The Vikings have clinched the NFC North and are the second seed in the NFC. Minnesota is 6-7-1 against the spread while 64% of their games have gone over.

Here are the Giants-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Vikings Odds

New York Giants: +3.5 (-104)

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 47.5 (-118)

Under: 47.5 (-104)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

After picking up a huge win over division-rival Washington last week, New York finds itself in a great position to make the postseason. That being said, the red-hot Lions are right on their tails and a win this week would be huge for their postseason chances. The Giants’ underlying metrics are not great as they rank just 20th in scoring (20.5 PPG) and 22nd in total offense (325 YPG). They’re closer to average defensively, ranking 15th in points allowed (22.3 PPG) and 27th in total defense (367 YPG). Offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Josh Ezedu as well as defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson have been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

The Giants have a clear identity on offense: establish the run early and often. New York ranks sixth in the NFL in both total rushing (146 YPG) and rush rate (49%). Running back Saquon Barkley has put together an incredible bounce-back season, rushing for 1,170 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s rushed the third-most times in the league this year after each of his previous two seasons were cut short due to injuries. Barkley performed well in their win last week – rushing for 87 yards and a score while catching five passes for 33 yards. Minnesota is average against the rush, ranking 14th in opponent yards per carry (4.4 YPC).

If New York wants to cover, they’re going to need quarterback Daniel Jones to expose a porous Minnesota secondary. The Giants don’t throw much, ranking 27th in pass rate (51%). Jones has been fairly effective when called upon, however, as he’s completed 66% of his passes while tossing 12 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Jones has shown the ability to torch poor pass defenses, having thrown for 341 yards against the similarly-inept Detroit secondary. Minnesota’s secondary is the single-biggest reason they could cover. The Vikings allow the third-most yards per pass attempt (7.5 YPA) – something to consider before making a Giants-Vikings prediction.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota continues to defy conventional wisdom and pull out improbable victories. The Vikings are 10-0 in one-score games this season – an NFL record to start a season. They feature a high-flowing offense that ranks eighth in scoring (25.1 PPG) and 13th in total offense (355 YPG). Minnesota struggles defensively, however, as they rank 28th in points allowed (24.9 PPG) and dead-last in total defense (399 YPG). Linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. are both listed as questionable due to injuries.

Minnesota’s potent offense relies primarily on their passing attack. Kirk Cousins leads the NFL’s third-most pass-heavy offense (65% pass rate) against a New York defense allowing 6.6 yards per attempt (17th). Cousins has been up and down this season but his statistical profile is incredible. He’s thrown for the sixth-most yards (3,818) and fifth-most touchdowns (24) but also the fifth-most interceptions (11). He ranks just 20th in QBR. However, Kirk gets to throw to one of the best wide receivers in recent memory: Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson recently became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 receiving yards and is in a nice spot this week against New York’s injured secondary. Jefferson is having an incurable season, ranking first in the league in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,623), and seventh in touchdowns (seven). He’s coming off back-to-back incredible outings, having amassed 23 receptions for 346 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.

Final Giants-Vikings Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to trust either of these teams given their play this season. I do like the over in one of the few games not impacted by weather. Five of Minnesota’s last six games have gone over this number – giving me confidence in the lack of defense from both sides.

Final Giants-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Over 47.5 (-118)