Odell Beckham Jr. to Giants rumors get cryptic answer from Brian Daboll

It has been four long years since we last saw Odell Beckham Jr. in a New York Giants uniform. Well, based on head coach Brian Daboll’s latest cryptic comments, it seems like it is very much possible that a reunion could be in the works between the Giants and the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Daboll was recently asked point blank if he was able to categorically shut down all the rumors pertaining to a potential return for Beckham to New York. The Giants coach actually did the exact opposite, as he hinted at the possibility of a sensational reunion for Beckham (via NFL reporter Pat Leonard of New York Daily News Sports):

“I’d say that [G.M.] Joe [Schoen] and I talk a lot about a variety of things,” Daboll said, “players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”

To be clear, Daboll did not confirm the rumors about the Giants potentially looking at the prospect of running it back with OBJ. However, his statement here is a clear indication that at the very least, it’s indeed a possibility.

After winning his first-ever Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Beckham has been unable to sign with a new team. He remains to be a free agent, and while the 29-year-old has been linked to a handful of teams in the NFL, it seems like he has a real path towards a return to the Jets.