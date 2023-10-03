The New York Giants have been, in summary, a bad team for the majority of the 2023 season thus far. Outside of a rousing second half effort in their 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, the Giants' offense has been downright terrible. And in Week 4, that trend continued, with the Daniel Jones-led offense mustering nary but a whimper against the Seattle Seahawks in what has been a ghastly offensive performance for the team.

Aside from Jones' poor performance, one point of contention from pundits is the Giants' less-than-ideal usage of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. In particular, Peyton Manning, the legendary NFL quarterback, seemed pissed that the Giants took out the 22-year old wideout taken by the team with the 73rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft during a crucial 3rd & 14 play late in the first half.

“Now they're taking Hyatt out. Nice job. Coming in for a three yard completion, take him out,” Manning said during the ManningCast broadcast of Monday Night Football, via NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Peyton Manning is not happy with Jalin Hyatt’s lack of usage and the #Giants’ going back to huddle. pic.twitter.com/WmvQmxFmDc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 3, 2023

It's understandable why Peyton Manning bemoaned the Giants' decision to pull Jalin Hyatt from the field at that juncture, as he completed a three-yard catch during the very previous play. It's confusing all around that the Giants decided not to enlist Hyatt's services during a play that could have swung the game back when it was still a close contest.

But Manning did not stop there with his criticism of the Giants. He also called them out for going back into huddle, instead of continuing to ride the momentum and, perhaps, catching the Seahawks off guard.

“It seems like we get something going, we kinda huddle back and we kinda lose our rhythm. We're in a third and fourteen,” Manning added.

Of course, the Giants' offensive woes run deeper than their usage of Jalin Hyatt or lack thereof. The responsibility falls on the entire Giants team, from Daniel Jones' struggles with throwing a football (two picks against the Seahawks) or the lack of creativity when it comes to the play-calling. And for a team that finished 9-7 last season, the pressure to right the ship will only get more intense from here.