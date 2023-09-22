It's been a tough first three weeks of the season for the New York Giants — but the first half of each contest has been an absolute nightmare for Daniel Jones' team.

In Week 1, the Giants trailed the Dallas Cowboys 26-0 at halftime. In Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals opened up a 20-0 lead at half. And on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, the Giants found themselves down 17-6 through the first two quarters.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's not what we are trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out,” Jones said after his team fell to 1-2 on Thursday night, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “Execute better early in the game, finish in the end zone, take advantage of opportunities, but it comes down to making plays and executing better in those situations.”

The fact this team has been down by double digits in each of its three contests to open the 2023 season is concerning, but the fact they were able to make the comeback against the Cardinals is impressive. Still, something needs to change if this team hopes to return to playoff action.

“We didn't create a rhythm,” Jones continued, per Patra. “We didn't execute, didn't take advantage of our opportunities. Certainly it is a good defense. It's a good team. When you're playing good teams, you can't afford to do that. We didn't play well enough.”

The Giants defense let them down again in the first half, allowing the Niners to score on three of their four first-half drives. But head coach Brian Daboll gave credit where it was due afterwards.

“We went down there and got points,” Daboll explained when asked about another deficit at half. “Obviously, you want to start fast. That's a heck of a team. It usually comes down to making plays when you have an opportunity to make plays. They did a good job, give them credit. That's a heck of a football team there.”

Daniel Jones and his team will look to turn things around in Week 4, when the Seattle Seahawks visit MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football on Oct. 2.