Proof Saquon Barkley is 100% back after masterclass in Giants’ Week 1 win

Saquon Barkley faced endless doubts this offseason as he tried to get his body right. After a dismal 2021 campaign, the New York Giants’ running back was seen as a has-been star. Right out of the gates of the 2022 season, it’s clear that the former Penn State star still has it.

Barkley outshined Derrick Henry in his own stadium with a monumental performance. The Giants’ star led all players with 164 rushing yards and 194 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in a 21-20 win. He ran hard and broke off sizable runs to lead the Giants’ offense.

Although the NFL snubbed Saquon Barkley of a place in FedEx Ground Player of the Week voting, he took home a better award. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Giants will need plenty more performances like that from Barkley. With a more sturdy offensive line and a coach he can trust, he should be able to stay healthy and productive throughout the season. He could make it back to the Pro Bowl if he keeps up his high level of play.

Although Daniel Jones had a relatively tame game, he still is a subpar QB. The Giants’ rushing attack will have to remain strong if the team wants to be competitive. With a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers on deck, another Saquon Barkley masterclass is a possibility.