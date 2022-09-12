‘He gave me that look’: Saquon Barkley vocal on Brian Daboll’s ballsy move that has Giants 1-0

Saquon Barkley’s career with the New York Giants has been a rollercoaster of emotions. When he’s healthy, the running back is one of the best in the league at his position. However, more often than not, Barkley has battled injuries and inconsistency in the last few years. However, in Week 1, the Giants got a taste of what a healthy Barkley brings to the table.

Against the number 1 seed of the AFC last season, Saquon Barkley willed the Giants to a win against the Tennessee Titans. The star running back looked as spry as ever, breaking into big runs that propped up the offense. In the end, it was Barkley that finished the job, converting on a ballsy two-point attempt to take the lead.

RIGHT WHEN WE NEEDED IT 🙌 📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jUGL1l7VkR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2022

After the game, Saquon Barkley talked about the gutsy play call from new Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The running back said that he only had to share a look with his coach to know what play they were running. (via Giants Videos on Twitter)

“I saw him put up the 2 sign, and we kind of made eye contact, and he gave me that look, and I knew what the play was gonna be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F yeah.'”

https://mobile.twitter.com/SNYGiants/status/1569157777787965440

There’s still plenty of work left to do for the Giants. Some parts of their game looked a bit rough around the edges. For one game, though, we got to see the kind of magic Daboll and Saquon Barkley can bring to this team.