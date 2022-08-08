Giants announce major honor for former All-Star Hunter Pence

The San Francisco Giants are set to honor former All-Star Hunter Pence in a major way later this season. The team recently announced that Pence will get a plaque on the Giants’ Wall of Fame ahead of San Francisco’s August 17th game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic.

Hunter Pence was a 4-time All-Star during his 14-year MLB career. He played for 4 different teams including the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers.

After beginning his career in Houston, Pence ended up spending two years on the Phillies before getting dealt to San Francisco in 2012. He would go on to spend 8 years with the Giants, and played a big role in both their 2012 and 2014 World Series victories. For his career, Hunter Pence slashed .279/.334/.461 with 244 total big league home runs. He likely won’t be headed to the MLB Hall of Fame, but he was an All-Star caliber player without question.

The former outfielder commented on what earning a plaque on the Giants Wall of Fame means to him, per the SF Chronicle.

“I’m truly humbled by this honor. To be included among the people who I consider legends of the organization is surreal. And I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to even be considered.”

Hunter Pence is now a broadcaster for Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball. He also appears on MLB Network. He has found success since retiring from the game. But his Giants’ legacy lives on. This is an incredible honor for Pence, who will be entrenched in Giants history forever.