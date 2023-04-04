Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

After a brutal series against the New York Yankees to start their 2023 season, the San Francisco Giants bounced back with a huge win. In a 12-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Giants smacked seven home runs.

Not since 2002 — the days of Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent — have the Giants recorded seven home runs in one game. Funnily enough, neither former MVP hit a long bomb in that one. Tsuyoshi Shinjo, Reggie Sanders and Damon Minor each hit a pair while David Bell hit another one.

This time around, David Villar hit a pair of homers while Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Roberto Perez and Bryce Johnson all went yard. Four of those seven home runs came in the fourth inning, a feat that the Giants haven’t seen since 2011.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was very pleased to see his team get going, according to Joey Pollizze of the MLB website. After being shut out twice in New York, this was certainly a monumental way to get back on track.

“To see our guys swing the bats the way they did was a nice job by our offense,” Kapler said, according to the MLB website. “Also staying with it. We went up 7-0, and they clawed back in and made it a 7-3 game. We didn’t stop fighting and put a good [ninth] inning together.”

The victory also featured some extracurricular activity between Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn. San Francisco is looking to get back to the playoffs after missing them last season.