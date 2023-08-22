Just days after he was DFA'd by the Toronto Blue Jays, Paul DeJong has found a new home. The San Francisco Giants have signed the shortstop to a deal, as reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale notes that DeJong will join his new team on Wednesday. There is no question that the former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star is looking forward to a fresh start after a rather forgettable stint with the Jays. They initially signed him to fill in for Bo Bichette, who suffered a knee injury in late July. But once their best player was reinstated, Toronto quickly parted ways with DeJong, who hit under .100 in 18 games north of the border.

While there was certainly a chance he would figure it out, playing time was probably going to be limited. Now, he joins a Giants organization in the midst of a fierce battle for a National League Wild Card spot, currently sitting at 65-60 and occupying the final berth.

Also, Brandon Crawford, their long-time SS, is currently on the 10-day IL. Johan Camargo has been playing the position in his place, but DeJong would be another option for Gabe Kapler.

The veteran was an All-Star back in 2019 after going deep 30 times that year but has struggled immensely with the bat since, even spending time in the minor leagues. Could he start hitting again? Maybe. But, DeJong is probably more of a defensive mainstay than anything else these days. We'll see if he can help out San Francisco and perhaps stay there for the rest of the campaign.