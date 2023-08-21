The San Francisco Giants sent outfielder Luis Gonzalez to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Giants a week ago and cleared waivers, meaning he'll stick with the organization.

Gonzalez has not appeared in a game for the Giants in the big leagues this season. He had back surgery in March and did not play in a professional game until July 17. He has a .222 batting average in 18 games in the minors since returning, which was not enough to warrant a spot on the Giants' roster.

Gonzalez was a solid left-handed bat for the Giants last season. He had 350 plate appearances with San Francisco in 2022, hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 36 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He had nine at-bats with the Chicago White Sox prior to his time with the Giants.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

A hot couple of weeks could elevate Luis Gonzalez once again, though the Giants seem pretty set with the outfielders they currently have on the major league roster. That doesn’t include the injured trio of Mitch Haniger, AJ Pollock and Mike Yastrzemski, all of whom are expected to be back at some point this season.

The Giants are gearing up for a crucial series against the Philadelphia Phillies which begins Monday. San Francisco sits two and a half games behind the Phillies for the top wild card spot in the National League. A series win would cut that down to one and a half games, with a sweep vaulting the Giants into the top spot.

The top wild card team hosts the second wild card team in each league in a three-game series to start the playoffs.