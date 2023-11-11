The San Francisco Giants have made some new hires to round out their coaching staff after bringing in Bob Melvin as their next skipper.

As announced by the team on Friday, Ryan Christenson is taking over as the bench coach, Matt Williams will be the next third base coach, and Pat Burrell is set to be SF's new hitting coach. All three of these names have extensive experience in the big leagues, mostly as players.

Christenson played six seasons in the Majors and spent 16 seasons in the Oakland Athletics organization, mostly at the minor league level. He was most recently Melvin's bench coach with the San Diego Padres. This hire makes a lot of sense.

Williams meanwhile was a fan favorite with the Giants. He played 10 seasons for the franchise from 1986-1996, winning three Gold Gloves and making four All-Star Game appearances. The third baseman hit .268 across 17 MLB seasons. He was the third base coach for Melvin in San Diego in the 2022 season. You can see a trend here.

Lastly, Pat Burrell won a ring with the Giants in 2010 and actually worked for the ball club for a few years as a scout before becoming a hitting coach for Low-A San Jose. Now he'll be in charge of the hitters at Oracle Park and of course, had a solid big league career himself, hitting 292 home runs across 12 seasons.

The Giants will be looking to get back into contention in 2024 after missing out on the playoffs this past year. The team moved on from Gabe Kapler and ultimately plucked Melvin from San Diego.