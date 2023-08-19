An intense and highly anticipated Saturday showdown on the diamond that could be a future playoff matchup will take place for the whole baseball world to see as the San Francisco Giants clash with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Let's take a look at our MLB odds series where our Giants-Braves prediction and pick will be made.

Having been shutout at the hands of the Braves on Friday by a score of 4-0, the 64-58 San Francisco Giants are well out of the NL West division race but are in prime position to nab one of the few NL Wild Card slots. As it stands, the Giants hold on to the second Wild Card spot with less than two months remaining in the regular season. Getting the Saturday start in this one will end up being the electric and deceptive Logan Webb who is an even 9-9 but has a stellar 3.26 ERA.

Things just keep getting better for the MLB-best Atlanta Braves, as the team from Georgia have embarked on a four-game winning streak and are also 8-2 in their previous ten overall games. Priding themselves on an extreme balance that is extremely tough to beat, the Braves will send out Yonny Chirinos who is 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA to protect their 13.5-game NL East lead.

MLB Odds: Giants-Braves Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-196)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Giants vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

If there is anyone that is the definition of reliable, look no further than pitcher Logan Webb who wears his heart on his sleeve when called upon to get the job done by his team. Believe it or not, but Webb has been some sort of an iron man in a sense as he ranks second in all of baseball with 163 innings pitched this season. Not to mention, but the 26-year-old hurler is also fresh off of back-to-back splendid outings in which he has only allowed a total of three runs in 14 1/3 innings.

Of course, bettors should feel pretty good about betting on the Giants even against the best team in baseball due to Webb's success versus Atlanta. Heading into this one, Webb is 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four career starts. Clearly, Webb certainly acts as the golden ticket for the Giants and its bettors to cover the spread this evening.

Even more so, it would be super beneficial if a San Francisco Giants offense that lacks firepower at times awakes from its slumber in a big way. After undergoing one of their more magnificent outings that resulted in a 7-0 shutout victory over the Rays, San Francisco has gone on to combine for only one single run in their last 18 innings of play. Certainly, this type of streakiness is more than startling for a playoff-hopeful team. The key for a slumping offense is to put together some patient at-bats and work the pitch count in hopes to create chaos on the base paths and more opportunities to score.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

There truly isn't enough that can be said about the dominating prowess that the Braves go into every game they play with. Keep in mind, the franchise record for most wins in a season happens to come from the 1998 squad that eventually was victorious in 106 games. However, that same crew ended up losing in a heartbreaking fashion after receiving a gut punch provided by the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Truly, the Braves will try to avoid enduring a similar outcome as the '98 Braves and instead use a similar recipe as the one that the '21 Braves uses to win the whole enchilada.

The biggest thing that the Braves have an advantage in is the fact that OF Marcell Ozuna has been hotter than fish grease at the plate. At first glance, Ozuna is in the midst of one of his more accomplished hitting streaks of the season that has officially reached a whopping 15 games after going 1-4 on Friday. All together, Ozuna may not be the most prolific hitter in the clubhouse with Ronald Acuna Jr and Matt Olson having MVP-type campaigns, but the 32-year-old outfielder is by no means having a poor year with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs to boot.

Despite Atlanta being the top-ranked offense in all of baseball statistically, this pitching staff can also make some noise when given the opportunity. After flame-thrower Spencer Strider struck out the Giants en route to only surrendering one hit, the baseball will be handed off to Chirinos who has been shelled for 12 runs combined in his prior two starts. Clearly, Chirinos is due for a bounce-back performance and will be given a favorable matchup against a bottom-ten-hitting team in the Giants.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this! If you're looking to make a bang for your buck, then side with the league-best Braves to handle their business in a big way as surprising underdogs.

Braves -1.5 (+162)