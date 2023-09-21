The San Francisco Giants need to start winning in a hurry to stay in the NL Wild Card race, currently sitting three games out of the final spot. But, they've unfortunately lost a key piece of their roster to a hamstring injury in Brandon Crawford, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Infielder Paul DeJong has also been let go, via Danny Emerman.

Crawford left Wednesday's contest vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks with the hamstring issue and never returned. The earliest he'd be able to come back is October 1st. The Giants placed him on the 10-day IL. The veteran is struggling immensely in 2023, slashing just .197 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games. He's missed quite a bit of time due to injuries and clearly hasn't been able to find much of a groove.

As for DeJong, it was a short-lived tenure with the Giants. He was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline to the Toronto Blue Jays to replace Bo Bichette while he was injured but the 30-year-old hit an atrocious .068 in 13 games. They put DeJong on waivers and San Fran picked him up because Crawford was hurt at the time.

However, DeJong wasn't much better in the Bay Area, slashing a mere .184 in 18 contests. He's a free agent this winter and didn't really prove enough to be a part of the Giants' plans, so it's not exactly surprising to see him released.

Gabe Kapler's squad begins a tough four-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday and will be looking to end their two-game losing skid.