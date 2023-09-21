Without a doubt, Brandon Crawford is one of the best ever to don San Francisco Giants threads. He has never played for any other team during his ongoing MLB career. His loyalty and the numerous contributions he gave to the Giants through the years will forever be remembered by San Francisco fans.

It will be difficult for Giants supporters to say goodbye one day to Brandon Crawford. They might even have just witnessed the last game of Crawford with San Francisco after the shortstop suffered an apparent hamstring injury Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He left the game early and was replaced at shortstop by Paul DeJong beginning in the third frame.

The Giants lost to Arizona, 7-1, which is another big blow to the chances of San Francisco to make the MLB playoffs. Adding more pain for Giants fans is the prospect of Brandon Crawford hitting the injured list, as implied after the game by manager Gabe Kapler, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Manager Gabe Kapler said the injury might put Crawford on the injured list, and with Crawford’s future uncertain beyond this season and the Giants slipping out of contention, the three-time All-Star might have played his final game with the team. “

With only 10 games remaining on their schedule in the 2023 MLB regular season and their playoff hopes getting dimmer, the Giants might not see Brandon Crawford play for another game for them if he lands on the injured list. Crawford, who won three World Series titles with the Giants, is in the final year of his current contract and will be a free agent in the offseason.

Whether he returns for at least another season with the Giants or not, Crawford's legacy in the Bay Area is secured.

Can the Giants still make the MLB playoffs?

Theoretically, Brandon Crawford and the Giants are still in the running to catch the boat to the postseason. However, their playoff fate is no longer entirely in their hands. They are 3.5 games behind the last Wild Card ticket in the National League that is currently in possession of the Chicago Cubs. Also in front of San Francisco are the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds.