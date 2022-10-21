Saquon Barkley fans flames of Odell Beckham Jr. ‘family reunion’ in New York

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has once again hinted at a potential reunion with the New York Giants. This time it came during a Twitter interaction with running back Saquon Barkley.

In what has become a common practice between Beckham Jr. and Barkley, the two former teammates responded to each other’s tweets on Twitter. But with speculation that Beckham Jr. could soon be picking a new team, some are digging a little deeper into what was said.

The Twitter conversation began when Barkley quote tweeted Beckham Jr. In response, Beckham Jr. responded, writing, “ U feeel me!!! Lol hey teamate”

U feeel me!!! Lol hey teamate 🤣🤣🤣 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 21, 2022

Barkley then responded to Beckham Jr, writing, “Ain’t nothing better than a family reunion!!”

The Twitter exchange then ended with what was arguably the biggest hint at what could be coming. Beckham Jr. responded once last time, writing, “Bahh bahhh baaabarhque!! Keeep doin ya damn things. Yo ppl proud of ya perseverance! One of the greatest to lace them cleats. U kno we pray over u daily! Keep leadin! See u sooon”

Bahh bahhh baaabarhque!! Keeep doin ya damn things. Yo ppl proud of ya perseverance! One of the greatest to lace them cleats. U kno we pray over u daily! Keep leadin! See u sooon — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 21, 2022

Barkley and Beckham Jr. have a long storied history, both on and off the field. Since the Giants drafted Barkley in 2018, the two became close. While they shared the field for just one season, in Barkley’s rookie year, the two still seemed to maintain a strong friendship. And it could be enough to lead Beckham Jr. to return to the Giants.

Beckham Jr. has made it clear that he wants to play for a winning team. He is coming off winning a Super Bow in 2021 and is clearly in search of another. Coincidentally, Barkley and the Giants are playing good football at the moment.

The Giants are 5-1 and second in the NFC over the first six weeks of the season. And with the schedule that they have coming, they could potentially be on the verge of a 10-plus win season.

Odell Beckham Jr. proved last season that he can still play at a high level. While he is recovering from a torn ACL that occurred in the Super Bowl, he seems primed to make an impact once again. If a reunion occurs with the Giants, the NFL will be forced to take notice.