Chiefs named a top landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. by one NFL Insider

Following Travis Kelce’s contract restructure, some believe that Odell Beckham Jr. could soon be joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday morning, Kelce restructured his contract, giving the Chiefs over $3 million in cap room. This could hint at a potential move on the horizon. With players such as Brian Burns and Christian McCaffrey on the trade block, it could lead to the Chiefs acquiring one of them.

But there is one other player who they could be looking to bring in. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is gearing up to return to the field and has made it clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. The Chiefs, who need wide receiver depth, are exactly that.

On Wednesday, NFL Insider Aaron Wilson added speculation that the Chiefs are a contender to land Beckham Jr.

“Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing.”

Outside of Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are lacking depth at pass catcher. Kelce is their leader in every receiving category with 455 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receiving yards.

Juju Smith-Schuster has begun to break out, but there is still a lack of firepower. Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman have combined for 814 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 61 receptions.

Beckham Jr. could be what this unit needs to go over the top. Before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, he looked to be on the way to being elite once again. In just eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. has also been linked to the Buffalo Bills. There is no clear indication where he will sign, but regardless, a top team will be getting a new pass catcher in the near future.