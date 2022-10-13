New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has downplayed any worry regarding Saquon Barkley’s availability for the Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

When asked on Thursday whether there is any concern that Barkley may not be able to handle a “full workload” on Sunday, Daboll provided a simple, one-word answer.

“Nope,” Daboll said.

The Giants’ medical staff has been keeping a close watch on Barkley ever since he came away from the team’s Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury. He suffered the ailment after landing hard on his right shoulder following a tackle from Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in the third quarter. While he did later head into the locker room and was listed as questionable to return, he was given the green light to play in the fourth quarter.

The Giants have maintained a conservative stance regarding Barkley’s minor injury, as he was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Barring any major surprise, the versatile running back is expected to feature in practice on Friday and also be out on the field for the Week 6 contest against the Ravens.

Barkley has been a workhorse offensive player for the Giants this season. He has taken part in 84.59 percent of snaps on offense and also leads the team in yards from scrimmage with 676.

The Giants head into Week 6 with an eye on moving to a 5-1 record on the season.