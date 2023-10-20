New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows he's on the trading block. However, he prefers to stay with his hometown New York Giants.

With the October 31 trade deadline in the horizon, Saquon Barkley said he wants to remain with the Giants, per the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy (via MSN.com).

“Everybody knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded,” Saquon Barkely said.

“Obviously, I've been vocal in public about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be. Knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there's a lot of things I can't control. I don't think anybody in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You've got to move. I have a family. I would love to be here,” Barkley added.

Will the Giants eventually trade Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley admitted he never imagined New York putting on the trading block. He also said it's something that's beyond his control. The best he could do is to play to the best of his abilities.

Barkley has suited up in just three games for the Giants this season. A high-ankle sprain forced him to sit out three straight weeks leading up to the Giants' Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. Saquon Barkley has rushed for 207 yards and one touchdown on 53 carries in 2023. He also has one receiving touchdown for Big Blue.

The Giants' offense would take a massive hit without Barkley. He has scored two of their five touchdowns through six games in 2023. This is a struggling offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in 205 straight game minutes. Not surprisingly, the Giants have lost five of their first six games.

New York will face the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Hopefully, the impending return of quarterback Daniel Jones will help the Giants end their four-game skid.