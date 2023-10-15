New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is officially active for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Saquon Barkley has been dealing with a high ankle sprain since he got hurt late in the team's lone win in 2023 over the Arizona Cardinals. His return is a big boost to the Giants' offense, as he is the team's best weapon.

Right tackle Evan Neal is active after dealing with an injury this week as well, according to Garafolo. Evan Neal has struggled mightily this season, but the Giants do not have much depth at tackle.

The Giants are going into the game against the Bills banged up in other areas. Quarterback Daniel Jones is out with a neck injury, so Tyrod Taylor will be starting against his former team. Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz are out. Andrew Thomas has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and that is a huge absence because he is an All-Pro player. John Michael Schmitz is a rookie center, but the Giants' depth lacks, and without him it requires guard Ben Bredeson to snap the ball. That is not his natural position.

It will be an uphill battle against the Bills, but the Giants are essentially trying to save their season with a win. They currently sit at 1-4, so falling to 1-5 would be a blow. It will be interesting to see the game plan tonight. It would make sense to give Barkley a lot of touches, whether it is taking hand-offs or catching passes from Tyrod Taylor.