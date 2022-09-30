‘That’s the guy I know’: Giants RB Saquon Barkley has that ‘arrogant’ swagger back just in time

Saquon Barkley is back in bussiness. The New York Giants’ running back burst onto the NFL scene as one of the best players at his position before numerous injuries zapped him of his abilities. So far this season, he has been excellent.

Barkley has 408 yards from scrimmage, which was the most in the NFL entering Week 4. He has a pair of rushing touchdowns and his 105.7 rushing yards per game ranks second in the league. The Giants are 2-1 and a big reason why is Barkley has regained his form as a workhorse running back. Although the season is young, the early returns have been extremely promising.

According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Barkley said that watching himself on film has brought a smile to his face. He realizes that he is back to the top-tier player he was at the beginning of his career.

“Yeah, you know, not to be arrogant, when you see plays like when I went back, and you watch film on the touchdown run I had on Monday, making that jump cut inside a hole and making those two guys miss and find a way to score,” Saquon Barkley said, via PFT. “Those are the plays where it’s like, kind of put a smile on your face and you’re like, ‘That’s the guy I know. That’s the guy who always was there.’ He was there last year to be completely honest; I just had a hard time finding a way to bring him out.

Saquon Barkley explained that a lack of confidence was to blame for his inability to play his best. Now that he has it back, he can continue playing at a star level. His next test will be against the Chicago Bears as the Giants look to maintain their winning record.