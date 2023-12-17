Giants QB Tommy DeVito took a huge hit and went to the locker room early to be checked for a concussion but has returned.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito went out with a head injury and is being checked for a concussion in the team's Week 15 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

DeVito took a big hit from Saints defender Isaac Yiadom while sliding at the end of the first half of the Giants-Saints game. The Giants QB seemingly did not want to go into the blue medical tent to get checked, but medical staff on the sideline forced him to.

UPDATE: After the Giants returned from halftime, Tommy DeVito was back on the field for the team once he cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to play again in Week 15.

#TommyDeVito

Argues against the need for head check but it is mandatory when buzz down happens. pic.twitter.com/gMKCFE9rW1 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 17, 2023

Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and led the Giants on a field goal drive to make the game 7-6, Saints, while Tommy DeVito jogged to the locker room for further evaluation at halftime.

Before exiting the Giants-Saints game, DeVito was 9-fo-16 for 73 yards with four carries for 36 yards. Taylor was 2-of-4 for 13 yards in relief. Heading into this Week 15 tilt, DeVito has six appearances and four starts on the season. His stat line was 83-of-126 (65.5 percent) for 855 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 31 times for 154 yards and a rushing score.

If Tommy DeVito doesn't come back due to his concussion, Tyrod Taylor will be the QB for the rest of the game. The issue for the Giants here is that Taylor is an injury prone signal-caller who has missed games this season. If he gets hurt, veteran Matt Barkley is the emergency QB.