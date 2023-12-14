Bench Tommy DeVito at your own peril, New York Giants.

You could excuse any New York- or New Jersey-based football fan for being checked out by this point in the NFL season. The New York Jets have spent the 2023 season fielding an offensive offense as the guy they built their team around threatens to prematurely return from a major injury out of spite.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, have taken a step back from their successful 2022 season. Most distressingly, they are facing a major question mark at quarterback, after rewarding Daniel Jones with a $160 million contract in the offseason and watching him suffer a season-ending injury.

Things at MetLife Stadium were bleak. As lifeless as overcooked pasta. As bland as jarred tomato sauce.

Enter Tommy Cutlets.

Tommy DeVito, the hometown hero from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, has provided a jolt to NY/NJ football with his play and his style. He's become a sensation overnight, turning around the fortunes of the Giants while making nonnas everywhere burst with pride.

So no disrespect to Tyrod Taylor or Matt Barkley. But this must be DeVito's show the rest of the way. Not convinced? Let's show you why you are wrong.

He is winning

Put the DeVito show goodness away for a second (don't worry, we'll return to it) and remember, the NFL is a results-oriented business. And the results have been better under DeVito than they've been all season.

The Giants have a 3-1 record with DeVito under center. He has lead the team to more wins in four starts than the team managed in its other nine games with Jones or Taylor starting.

During Big Blue's three-game winning streak, DeVito has thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions. His passer rating over those three games is 119.8, and he was sixth in the league in EPA per dropback in Week 14.

Other quarterbacks had their shot and didn't find this much success running Brian Daboll's offense. DeVito has earned the right to keep the job with his performances.

2024 and beyond

Neck and ACL injuries to Daniel Jones in consecutive seasons. A potentially high pick in a draft loaded with quarterback prospects. The Giants will have to sort through several different paths for what they plan to do at football's most important position in 2024.

It's safe to say Taylor and Barkley won't be in the Giants' plans. But if DeVito can establish himself as a capable backup for next season (or more)? That's a valuable asset to have fall into your lap if you are Joe Schoen. Playing a veteran not in the team's medium or long term plans features no such payoff.

Let DeVito learn on the job, and use that sample to assess what his NFL future may hold.

Must See TD

Ok, so the Giants are not making the playoffs. That's what happens when you are stuck in a division with two of the NFL's best teams, and also, you start the season 2-8.

But since DeVito found his place on the team, the Giants have been one thing: compelling. Seriously, you'd be forgiven for calling this story way too much of a cliche if it weren't all true:

A hometown kid from nearby Don Bosco Prep.

The “TD” chain.

The nickname. (Again, folks. Tommy. Cutlets.)

The hand mannerism. (“I don't think there's a word for it.“)

It's a North Jersey fairytale. Show us another player packing out an Italian deli for three hours to sign autographs like DeVito does.

Italian mothers across the state are now invested in New York Giants football. Cherish that Brian Daboll, and more importantly, don't mess with a good thing. The Giants prematurely benched one legendary quarterback too early. Don't let history repeat itself.

His agent

That's Sean Stellato, DeVito's agent. Seriously, you want to be the one to tell him his client is benched?

Good luck with that. Let us know how it goes for you.