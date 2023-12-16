Will the party roll on in the Big Easy?

In between all of the embarrassing meltdowns and gut-wrenching losses, we are reminded why we willingly plop ourselves in front of the television and invest in our teams for hours on end. For those not fortunate enough to make playoff plans, it is crucial to find some other hook to reel yourself in on for the rest of the unpromising season. The New York Giants have mercifully obliged.

Their silver lining comes in the form of undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito, better known by his moniker “Tommy Cutlets.” The Italian American has sparked a phenomenon akin to Linsanity, an experience that New Yorkers have been desperate to recreate for over a decade. This ultimate underdog, coupled with a much-improved defense, is drawing more buzz than a 5-8 squad typically deserves.

The feel-good vibes have a fair chance of continuing when the Giants roll into the Big Easy this Sunday afternoon to face the New Orleans Saints (6-7). A fourth-straight win could possibly propel them past multiple teams in the NFC Wild Card race. Suddenly, a party-like atmosphere in the Meadowlands would shift to a deadly serious one.

That dream scenario isn't even worth considering, though, unless New York survives this road trip. We are going to do our best to break it all down, as we give our bold predictions for the Giants' Week 15 battle with the Saints.

Giants WR Darius Slayton comes alive

Although DeVito, his family and agent are captivating paisanos everywhere, he is not exactly leading the league's most potent passing attack. The rookie QB has cleared 200 yards only once in six games played and four starts this season. That means wide receivers are getting few opportunities to eat.

But things are running more smoothly on this team than they were before his emergence. Moreover, I believe the former Syracuse star has turned a corner after marching the G-Men down the field for a game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers this past Monday. Confidence should be high all around, even in the face of a stingy Saints' pass defense. Darius Slayton, in particular, is due for an upswing.

After tallying 82 receiving yards and a touchdown in New York's 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 11, he has practically disappeared in the last two games (30 yards combined on four catches). Slayton is streaky, but I think he is primed to awaken from this slumber and break off a couple of big plays in the Caesars Superdome.

While it will be difficult to have a monster day against New Orleans' secondary, the 26-year-old will leave his imprint on this game.

Defense gets to Saints QB Derek Carr

Predicting an underwhelming effort for the veteran signal-caller is a fairly mundane stance to take this season, much to the chagrin of New Orleans fans and the front office. Injuries have undoubtedly affected Derek Carr's productivity, but he is far away from living up to his big contract.

Even with the struggles and ailments, however, the four-time Pro Bowler has not been sacked at an alarming rate, ranking 20th in the NFL with 25. On paper, the Giants do not fare well in that category, but their defensive line should be able to bring the pressure in the battle of the trenches.

Wink Martindale's tenure in New York could be coming to an end, which makes him a potentially desperate man. Whether he's fighting to keep his current position or impress future employers, the veteran coordinator is incentivized to implement an aggressive game plan in Week 15.

Although Alvin Kamara figures to be an effective safety net as usual, the Giants will barrel through the offensive line enough that Derek Carr gets sacked more times than he has since the first month of the season.

Giants steal a win from Saints in Week 15

Get out the espresso and cannolis (I'm Italian by the way) because Tommy DeVito and the team are in position to eke out their fourth-straight victory this weekend. It is going to be tricky, to be sure, as New Orleans has performed below its capabilities far too often this year. It can emphatically derail this hype train in front of the home crowd.

But one cannot overlook New York's intangibles, the same ones that made Brian Daboll the next big name in coaching last season. While he still has a way to go to rebuild trust with NFL world and Giants fans, this squad is getting back to playing gritty football.

The defense must hold up its end, while Saquon Barkley sets the tone on offense. The 26-year-old running back has not put together the kind of contract year he hoped but is starting to heat up over the past month. He served more of a workhorse role in the win versus the Packers, garnering 86 yards and two scores on 20 carries. That surge must continue in New Orleans.

Though, Tommy Cutlets will seize a bit of the spotlight once again, as he and the Giants clinch what feels like a sloppy contest destined to be decided by a field goal or crucial turnover. It might not be pretty, but it's best for business.