The San Francisco Giants (64-57) will be without their manager when they take on the best team in baseball Friday night. Gabe Kapler has been suspended for the team's opening series matchup against the Atlanta Braves, per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly.

Kapler was ejected from San Fran's Tuesday game versus the Tampa Bay Rays for arguing strikes, per NBCS. He later violated the rules of his dismissal by returning to the dugout, and is thereby suspended for one game and fined. His club is currently in the second National League Wild Card position, holding a slim lead over a handful of teams.

Gabe Kapler was ejected after expressing his frustrations with this high strike call on Meckler 😳 pic.twitter.com/xXfiJD7TXN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 16, 2023

The Giants must be completely locked in for this crucial road trip that features three games each against the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies before they return home to host Atlanta.

In other words, it would be nice to have the 2021 NL Manager of the Year operating at full capacity from the bench. Kapler was irate with the home plate umpire after he incorrectly called a strike on rookie outfielder Wade Meckler in an at-bat against Rays pitcher and his old friend, Zack Littell. Supporting a young player has to earn the skipper some bonus points in the clubhouse. Unfortunately, it came at a cost, which has now increased following his mistake to reappear in the dugout.

Gabe Kapler has done a nice job with this gritty group, guiding San Francisco past multiple clubs that are better on paper. The NL West is likely unattainable at this point, but the Giants will settle for their second postseason trip in three years. Their fiery leader will be back in action Saturday, but we will have to see if his suspension can give them enough fuel to prevail on Friday.