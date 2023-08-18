We're back with yet another prediction and pick from Friday's MLB action as we over to Atlanta for a cross-country National League matchup. The San Francisco Giants (64-57) will take on the Atlanta Braves (78-42) for the start of an important three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants-Braves prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants are currently second in the NL West and sit 10.5 games back of the leading Dodgers. They'll have to fight hard to keep their division standing and even harder to scratch out a Wild Card chance. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and haven't been able to find their footing in August. Alex Cobb (RHP) will be their starter for this one.

The Atlanta Braves are currently leaders of the NL East and have a comfortable 12.5-game lead over the second place Phillies. They're once again looking like favorites to contend for the National League pennant and they have a chance to establish dominance over another NL team in the hunt with this series. They'll send their ace Spencer Strider (RHP) out to the mound in hopes of opening with a win.

Here are the Giants-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Braves Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-111)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-108)

Over (9): +100

Under (9): -122

How To Watch Giants vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have had a rough last ten games and they're hitting a pedestrian .222 average over the stretch. They've been outscored by 14 runs and they're hoping they can find some success against one of the NL's best teams. Michael Conforto and Wilmer Flores continue to provide a spark offensively, but they need their lineup to wake up. Their pitching has been solid and they have the ninth-best collective ERA in the MLB.

Alex Cobb (6-4) will start with a 3.62 ERA through 121.2 innings of work. He's given up 135 total hits this year compared to just 110 strikeouts. On the road, he's 2-2 with a 4.96 ERA, so it'll be very important for him to find his control in this one. Cobb's given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts and the Giants lost both of those games.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves continue to dominate the National League and they'll be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak with this series here. This will be the first time the Braves face off against the Giants this season, but they're confident that the way they're playing right now can topple any team. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and have outscored opponents by a whopping 46 runs. Look for them to continue swinging a hot bat at home.

Spencer Strider (13-4) will start with a 3.75 ERA through 139.1 innings of work. He's one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season and has tallied a huge number of strikeouts so far at 217, almost double what his opposing pitcher has. The Braves are lights-out when Strider is pitching well and it's been a common theme this year. Look for him to continue his success at home.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Giants are hitting a slump while the Braves are streaking at home. With this being the first meeting of these teams this years, there's not much to go off of when it comes to the matchups. However, Spencer Strider gives the Braves an immediate edge any time he's out on the mound. Going with the grain, let's take the Atlanta Braves to extend their streak at home and get this win.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-108)