Xavier McKinney’s take on early impressions of Kayvon Thibodeaux will excite Giants fans

Even as New York Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has not yet played in a single snap in the NFL, he has already impressed his teammates.

Thibodeaux featured in rookie minicamp, although he did not end up being a regular on the field in the Giants’ OTAs due to injury. At the least, he did spend plenty of time in simply getting himself familiar with Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s playbook.

From Giants safety Xavier McKinney’s standpoint, as he told the New York Post, he is thrilled with just how Thibodeaux has been a “great rook so far.”

“He was back there a lot in OTAs,” McKinney said. “I like watching him do his thing. He’s been a great rook so far. We just gotta make sure that he brings them snacks come camp time. We love him, he’s definitely got a lot of character in him, but that’s what we want and that’s what we need, honestly.”

Thibodeaux has already taken the next step in his first offseason in the NFL, as Giants rookies and select veteran players reported to training camp on July 19. The rest of the veteran talents on the Giants roster will accompany them on July 26.

A crucial rookie campaign sure awaits Thibodeaux later this year, as he is set to tag along with the likes of Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence in the team’s front seven.