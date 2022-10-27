RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit

With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.

Via Jon Heyman of the NY Post, someone within the Giants organization called the reports that the team would go all-out for Judge “ridiculous” and “crazy.”

Recent reports indicated the Giants would be willing to pay whatever it took to bring him to The Bay. The links made sense, given Judge grew up a fan of the Giants, but it seems that there was some significant hyperbole in regard to the extent to which the organization would be willing to go to acquire him.

They’d also likely have to fend off bids from the likes of the Yankees and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has been heavily linked with a move for Judge.

Judge’s free agency will be one of the main talking points of the MLB offseason and while the Giants are clearly at the forefront of his market, they may not be ready to submit the whale contract offer that rumors suggested they were plotting. Only time will tell what the actual Judge market will look like, but we’re sure to see some jaw-dropping figures come up in contract talks.