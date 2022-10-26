RUMOR: Giants’ bold Aaron Judge plan, revealed

The San Francisco Giants are taking a page out of the Golden State Warriors’ book this free agency. No, they are not going to build with young talent and be patient with them whatsoever. Rather, they are going to spend big if it means they can finally win the World Series. Their first target? Aaron Judge of course.

San Francisco has long been rumored as a potential suitor for Judge when he hits free agency this November, and according to Randy Miller of NewJersey.com, a source has told him the Giants are “prepared to spend whatever it takes” to land the New York Yankees slugger.

Judge is expected to land a deal worth over $300 million after a big year when he set a new American League record for most home runs in a single season with 62. While he was unable to lead the Yankees to the World Series and was even a disappointment in the ALCS, his value won’t be affected by it. He has basically done enough to show everyone he is worth the money he is seeking for.

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid. If they miss out, it won’t be because of money,” Miller’s source said.

Sure enough, it’s not only the Giants who will be seeking to get the talents of Aaron Judge. For one, their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are also reportedly interested and even ready to let Trea Turner walk if it means landing the superstar slugger.

The wait won’t be long until we see which teams will chase for Judge and who will land him. For now, fans will have to just wait and watch out for all the rumors heading to free agency.