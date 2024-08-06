ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of a four-game set as the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Nationals prediction and pick.

Giants-Nationals Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. MacKenzie Gore

Hayden Birdsong (3-0) with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Birdsong went five innings in his last start, giving up three hits and three walks. He would not allow a run in a win over the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Birdsong is 2-0 in three road starts this year. He has a 3.45 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) with a 4.54 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Gore went 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits and a walk. He would surrender three runs in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Gore is 4-4 at home this year in 13 starts. He has a 4.41 ERA and a .294 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Nationals Odds

San Francisco Giants:-1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -122

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Heliot Ramos leads the way this year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs 53 RBIS and 30 runs scored. Still, he is considered day-to-day with a swollen right thumb. Matt Chapman is also having a solid eye. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. Chapman has 17 home runs and 51 RBIs this year while scoring 77 times. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Thario Estrada. Estrada is hitting just .216 this year with a .249 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 41 times.

Tyler Fitzgerald has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .286 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs while scoring three times in the last week. Matt Chapman has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .316 in the last week, with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored five times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Michael Conforto. Comfort is hitting .333 in the last week with a .412 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Current Giants have 20 career at-bats against MacKenzie Gore. They are hitting just .150 against him. Mike Yastrzemski has had the most success. He is two for six with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Patrick Bailey has the the other hit against Gore, going one for two.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. CJ Abrams leads the way. He is hitting .253 this year with a .325 on-base percentage. Abrams has 16 home runs and 54 RBIS this year. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 67 times. Also having a solid year is Luis Garcia Jr. is hitting .290 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. Furthermore, he has stolen 17 bases and scored 40 times. Joey Meneses rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .231 this year but has three home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, he has scored 19 times in his 76 games.

James Wood has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .350 in the last week with five RBIs. Further, he has stolen a base and scored three times. Alex Call is also hitting well. He is hitting .571 in the last week with a .684 on-base percentage. He has a home run and four RBIS while scoring once and stealing two bases this year. Luis Garcia Jr has also been solid. He is hitting .526 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He also has stolen two bases and scored five times in the last week.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals entered the series winning two of three from the Brewers over the weekend. Still, pitching has been an issue for them at times. In their last seven games, they have given up four or more runs in all but one of them. Further, thye have given up eight or more runs three times. MacKenzie Gore should keep the numbers closer to four runs, but that will not be enough in this one, as the Giants will get the win.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-122)